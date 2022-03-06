GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

School for Ukrainian Orphans in Romania

Goallei 25,000 RON
Raisedlei 0 RON

Fundraiser created byThomas Kraus

Fundraiser funds will be received by Asociatia Bridges of Faith

School for Ukrainian Orphans in Romania

Help Ukrainian War Orphans Find Safety, Healing, and a Future

When the war in Ukraine began, millions of children lost the one thing every child deserves: a safe place to learn, grow, and simply be a child.

Some fled with their mothers, leaving everything behind in a single suitcase.

Others lost their fathers in the war.

Many witnessed bombings, occupation, violence, or months of uncertainty that no child should ever experience.

For these children, education is more than learning mathematics or history.

It is the beginning of healing.

In the spring of 2022, Bridges of Faith opened one of Romania's first Ukrainian schools for refugee children. What started as an emergency response quickly became something much greater—a place where children could regain stability, rebuild friendships, continue their Ukrainian education, and begin to dream again.

Today, our school serves Ukrainian children who have been displaced by war, including many orphans and children from highly vulnerable families.

Every school day provides far more than classroom instruction.

It provides safety.

It provides routine.

It provides nutritious meals.

It provides transportation.

It provides counseling and emotional support.

It provides caring teachers who understand the trauma these children carry.

Most importantly, it reminds every child that they have not been forgotten.

Many of our students come from regions that have experienced some of the most intense fighting. Others have lived under occupation or have family members serving on the front lines. Every child carries a different story, but they all share one need: the opportunity to build a future despite the war.

Since opening our doors, we have served dozens of Ukrainian children and partnered closely with parents, churches, volunteers, educators, and humanitarian organizations to ensure that these young lives are not defined by conflict.

The school follows the Ukrainian curriculum, allowing students to continue their education while living in safety in Romania. This means that whenever peace allows them to return home, they can do so without losing years of schooling.

But providing this education is only possible because of generous people who choose to stand with these children.

Your support helps provide:

• Safe classrooms and learning materials

• Daily transportation for refugee children

• Hot meals and essential supplies

• Qualified Ukrainian teachers

• Emotional and trauma-informed support

• Activities that help children rediscover joy, friendship, and hope

Every gift makes a difference.

A small donation can provide school supplies for a child.

A larger gift can help cover transportation, meals, or classroom expenses.

Together, those gifts create something priceless: stability during one of the most unstable seasons of a child's life.

Since the beginning of the war, Bridges of Faith has also supported refugee families, military families, war orphans, trauma recovery programs, and humanitarian relief throughout Ukraine and Romania. We have seen firsthand that helping children today is one of the greatest investments we can make in Ukraine's future.

These children are not simply victims of war.

They are the future teachers, doctors, entrepreneurs, engineers, artists, and leaders who will one day rebuild their communities.

Every day they walk through our school doors is another day that war does not get the final word.

By supporting this campaign, you become part of their story.

You help replace fear with opportunity.

Isolation with friendship.

Trauma with healing.

Uncertainty with hope.

Together, we can ensure that every child who arrives carrying the weight of war leaves carrying something far greater, a future filled with possibility.

Thank you for standing with Ukraine's children.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,100 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,875 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve