School for Ukrainian Orphans in Romania

Help Ukrainian War Orphans Find Safety, Healing, and a Future

When the war in Ukraine began, millions of children lost the one thing every child deserves: a safe place to learn, grow, and simply be a child.

Some fled with their mothers, leaving everything behind in a single suitcase.

Others lost their fathers in the war.

Many witnessed bombings, occupation, violence, or months of uncertainty that no child should ever experience.

For these children, education is more than learning mathematics or history.

It is the beginning of healing.

In the spring of 2022, Bridges of Faith opened one of Romania's first Ukrainian schools for refugee children. What started as an emergency response quickly became something much greater—a place where children could regain stability, rebuild friendships, continue their Ukrainian education, and begin to dream again.

Today, our school serves Ukrainian children who have been displaced by war, including many orphans and children from highly vulnerable families.

Every school day provides far more than classroom instruction.

It provides safety.

It provides routine.

It provides nutritious meals.

It provides transportation.

It provides counseling and emotional support.

It provides caring teachers who understand the trauma these children carry.

Most importantly, it reminds every child that they have not been forgotten.

Many of our students come from regions that have experienced some of the most intense fighting. Others have lived under occupation or have family members serving on the front lines. Every child carries a different story, but they all share one need: the opportunity to build a future despite the war.

Since opening our doors, we have served dozens of Ukrainian children and partnered closely with parents, churches, volunteers, educators, and humanitarian organizations to ensure that these young lives are not defined by conflict.

The school follows the Ukrainian curriculum, allowing students to continue their education while living in safety in Romania. This means that whenever peace allows them to return home, they can do so without losing years of schooling.

But providing this education is only possible because of generous people who choose to stand with these children.

Your support helps provide:

• Safe classrooms and learning materials

• Daily transportation for refugee children

• Hot meals and essential supplies

• Qualified Ukrainian teachers

• Emotional and trauma-informed support

• Activities that help children rediscover joy, friendship, and hope

Every gift makes a difference.

A small donation can provide school supplies for a child.

A larger gift can help cover transportation, meals, or classroom expenses.

Together, those gifts create something priceless: stability during one of the most unstable seasons of a child's life.

Since the beginning of the war, Bridges of Faith has also supported refugee families, military families, war orphans, trauma recovery programs, and humanitarian relief throughout Ukraine and Romania. We have seen firsthand that helping children today is one of the greatest investments we can make in Ukraine's future.

These children are not simply victims of war.

They are the future teachers, doctors, entrepreneurs, engineers, artists, and leaders who will one day rebuild their communities.

Every day they walk through our school doors is another day that war does not get the final word.

By supporting this campaign, you become part of their story.

You help replace fear with opportunity.

Isolation with friendship.

Trauma with healing.

Uncertainty with hope.

Together, we can ensure that every child who arrives carrying the weight of war leaves carrying something far greater, a future filled with possibility.

Thank you for standing with Ukraine's children.