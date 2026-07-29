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School fees

GoalR 5,700 ZAR
RaisedR 0 ZAR

Fundraiser created byBlossom Twalingca

School fees

My name is Blossom, and I am the proud mother of three beautiful children who are my entire world.

Every morning, I watch them get ready for school with excitement and hope in their eyes. My youngest is in Grade R, my middle child is in Grade 3, and my eldest is in Grade 5. Like any parent, I dream of seeing them grow, learn, and one day build better lives for themselves.

Unfortunately, life has become very difficult for us. The company I work for has not been making enough money this season, and my income has dropped significantly. I have been trying my best to stretch every rand, but I am now struggling to keep up with my children's school fees.

The school fees are R1,900 per child, which means I need R5,700 in total. It breaks my heart to be in this position because I have always tried to provide for my children through my own hard work. Asking for help is not easy for me, but I am doing it for them.

My children are innocent. They do not understand financial struggles; they only know that they love their school, their teachers, and their friends. They wake up each day eager to learn and full of dreams about what they want to become one day.

Today, I am reaching out with humility and hope. If you are able to help, no matter how small the amount, it would bring immense relief to my family and help keep my children on their educational journey. If you cannot donate, sharing this message may help it reach someone who can.

Thank you for reading our story and for considering helping a mother who is doing everything she can to give her children a chance at a brighter future.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you.

With gratitude,

Blossom

PayPal: Blossom Twalingca (@STwalingca)

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