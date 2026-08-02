School Fees Fundraiser

I am raising funds to help pay school fees so I can continue my education. Due to financial challenges, I am struggling to meet the required fees, and without support I may not be able to continue my studies. Every donation, no matter how small, will go directly toward paying my school fees and related educational expenses. Your kindness and generosity will help me stay in school and work toward a better future. Thank you for your support, prayers, and for sharing this fundraiser with others. Every contribution makes a difference.