School Fees for my children

Dear Sir/Madam,





I hope this message finds you well.





My name is Moses , and I am writing to humbly ask for your support during a very difficult time in my life. I was recently employed on a contract basis, but my contract has now come to an end. Since then, I have been unable to secure new employment, and I currently have no stable source of income.





I am a parent, and my greatest concern right now is my children’s education. Due to my current situation, I am struggling to pay their school fees and provide the basic necessities they need to continue learning. It is very important to me that they do not miss out on their education because of financial hardship.





I am kindly asking for any assistance you may be able to provide, no matter how small. Your support would go a long way in helping me keep my children in school while I continue searching for work and trying to rebuild my situation.





I am committed to improving my circumstances, and I am actively looking for new opportunities. This support would help bridge this difficult period and give my children a chance to continue their education without interruption.





Thank you very much for taking the time to read my message. I truly appreciate your kindness and consideration.





Yours faithfully,

Moses

mosesharoldngolombe@gmail.com