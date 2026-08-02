School Fees and Learning Materials for Vulnerable

I am fundraising to support vulnerable children in our community who face difficulties staying in school due to financial challenges. Many of these pupils come from families that struggle to meet their everyday needs, making education difficult to sustain.





The funds raised will be used to pay school fees and provide essential scholastic materials, books, pens, mathematical sets, school bags, and other basic learning requirements. These resources will help create a better learning environment for children who might otherwise have to leave school.





Through this initiative, we hope to give these children an opportunity to remain in school and build a brighter future. Every contribution, regardless of its size, will make a meaningful difference in their education and lives. Thank you for standing with these students.