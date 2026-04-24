School fee, emergency

Am the first born of seven sibling, 6 of them at home, due to the school fees,mt mummy is it 💔working ,the are all depending in me,to look any casual work to bring fiid in the table,mt mum is widow we lost our dad back in 2014 , we are from very humble home , from Kenya Nairobi, we are looking for for any support we shall be so grateful, may heaven bless you tremendously as you come in to support us be blessed asante.