Schollministry tuition

I am seeking 10000 dollars to go to this schole to direct my ministry with education, training, and God given way to be certified in what I was doing on my own. I believe I am called to this ministry but need the tuition to be certified and do it full time. God had called me to the addict, spiritually blocked, mental hearh solution that is Permanent and to use the word , Holy Spirit,and certification in the field to heal Heart wounds and bring people closer to Christ.

Walk in the FULLNESS of who God created you to be— holding nothing back.

The traing and mentorship is from Profectic Heart Ministry

We partner with Holy Spirit to help clear blockages, bring healing and release freedom in your life so you can come into full alignment with your purpose and destiny.



