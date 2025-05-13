Campaign Image

Procedural Fairness for Firearm Owners

Goal:

 CAD $40,000

Raised:

 CAD $59,497

Campaign created by Ian Runkle

Campaign funds will be received by Ian Runkle

Procedural Fairness for Firearm Owners

I am a lawyer fighting for procedural fairness for Canadian firearms owners.  So far, it's been an uphill battle, but I'm taking the matter to the Supreme Court of Canada, asking them for a ruling on whether the "nullification" that the government issued to thousands of Canadian gun owners was in fact a "revocation". Nullification is a term that is not in the law anywhere, and appears to have been created to avoid the obligation to Canadian gun owners to provide reasons and an opportunity to challenge their decisions.  

Crucially, the government is arguing in this case that these decisions cannot be challenged, but in Federal court they argued (and the court accepted) that these challenges were available and that this was the appropriate method.

I need your help.  I can fight the legal battle, but court is expensive.  The cost of the fight so far is already more than $10,000 (even though I am doing much of the work myself), and those numbers will climb as the court process continues.  

This is a critical juncture. If the government loses here, it will be a major impediment to their gun confiscation scheme. It will also confirm that gun owners are owed the same procedural fairness rights as every other Canadian.  

This is a critical time. If we don't act now, this opportunity is lost forever. I need you to help me fight this. 

Your donations go directly to legal fees to help me file the documents necessary. I will be keeping costs down by doing much of the writing myself, but the costs will still be higher than I can bear on my own. 

Recent Donations
Show:
HeliDoc
$ 100.00 CAD
4 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 104.00 CAD
9 days ago

Stack it deep. Not just firearms and ammo..

Greg T
$ 100.00 CAD
19 days ago

Hey Ian, thank you for all the good work you are doing.

Cole Halston
$ 100.00 CAD
1 month ago

Rooting for you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
1 month ago

Richard Bunnage
$ 150.00 CAD
1 month ago

Go Ian, GO! We're behind you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 CAD
1 month ago

Hello Ian, Keep up the good work. I have a Crypto 223 which would be a great rifle to fight on, as it was designed to comply with current legislation and is not on the banned list, as far as I know.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
1 month ago

Thanks for all you do Ian

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
1 month ago

Appreciate all your efforts.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 CAD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 CAD
1 month ago

Thanks for this Ian! We appreciate your hardwork!

OldCreaky
$ 50.00 CAD
1 month ago

Thanks Ian for taking on this fight

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 CAD
1 month ago

Lyran
$ 50.00 CAD
1 month ago

Thanks, Ian, for all that you do for the Firearms Community.

Snowman772
$ 100.00 CAD
1 month ago

Ian, as all Canadian firearms owners should, I appreciate and am grateful for the work you are doing on behalf of us all. Please stay the course and I pray you win this battle!

CGNJoel
$ 50.00 CAD
1 month ago

Frank C
$ 50.00 CAD
1 month ago

Good luck!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
1 month ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo