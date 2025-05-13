Procedural Fairness for Firearm Owners

I am a lawyer fighting for procedural fairness for Canadian firearms owners. So far, it's been an uphill battle, but I'm taking the matter to the Supreme Court of Canada, asking them for a ruling on whether the "nullification" that the government issued to thousands of Canadian gun owners was in fact a "revocation". Nullification is a term that is not in the law anywhere, and appears to have been created to avoid the obligation to Canadian gun owners to provide reasons and an opportunity to challenge their decisions.

Crucially, the government is arguing in this case that these decisions cannot be challenged, but in Federal court they argued (and the court accepted) that these challenges were available and that this was the appropriate method.

I need your help. I can fight the legal battle, but court is expensive. The cost of the fight so far is already more than $10,000 (even though I am doing much of the work myself), and those numbers will climb as the court process continues.

This is a critical juncture. If the government loses here, it will be a major impediment to their gun confiscation scheme. It will also confirm that gun owners are owed the same procedural fairness rights as every other Canadian.

This is a critical time. If we don't act now, this opportunity is lost forever. I need you to help me fight this.

Your donations go directly to legal fees to help me file the documents necessary. I will be keeping costs down by doing much of the writing myself, but the costs will still be higher than I can bear on my own.

