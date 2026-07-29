Scared and alone

My friend has been in a very abusive relationship for 15 plus years, well the other night he beat her pretty bad. I need to get her away from him before he kills her. I can't do it on my own. Please find it in your hearts to help my friend. She has no family and nowhere to go. If I had the means to help by myself I would. But I know there are good people out here that will help me help her. She is 25 and has no clue where to begin. I'm really not sure myself! All I know is I have to get her out of there! Thank you in advance!