Scammer Took All Of My Cryptocurrency

I’ve been investing into cryptocurrency since 2017, but back in 2022 I was Scammed on Discord by a crypto scammer. They sent me a phishing link on Discord, I clicked on it, and they took all of the funds out of my Crypto wallet. I’ve been having a hard time with my funds ever since this happened to me. All I want is to receive some of my funds back if not all. But Cryptocurrency is irreversible once someone scams you. Could you all help me if you have some extra cash to spare?