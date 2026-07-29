Scammed and losing my house

I was scammed from an online real estate investment scam. I had an attorney to go after the guy but he has fled the country. I have my house going into foreclosure if I don’t pay the loan that was wired to the scammers account. I could not even pay the attorney who took the case to help me. I have all of the receipts of the wire scam and called the fbi. They don’t work on cases under 1 million dollars. I pray I can make a way to just cover the loan so I don’t lose my household. I work full time but don’t have enough to pay the scam amount and the bank will not forgive the loan. One loan from Sofi was partially paid through bankruptcy but the lien is still active. I am not going to survive the interest only on the loan for 15 years as I’m 55 years old and I’d be 70 when the loan matures. I would have liked to even pay the attorney for helping me but I could not. Any extra would go to attorney. I receive ZERO. It all goes to pay the wire transfer back. Any help is greatly appreciated before I lose my household. And beware of scammers online, it’s so sad !! I thank anyone for understanding what anyone who experiences this has to to go through. I feel so defeated trying to do something good and I got scammed! The criminal got away with it and the police , bank, and fbi did not help me in any way !!!