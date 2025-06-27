Funding Shalom Christian Prep Academy

Raised:
Join Us in Building Shalom Christian Prep Academy: Empowering Underserved Students
"Train up a child in the way he should go; even when he is old he will not depart from it." - Proverbs 22:6
The rapid rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation is reshaping the global economy, with experts estimating that up to 300 million jobs could be displaced by 2030, disproportionately impacting underserved communities. The traditional public school system, hindered by outdated curricula and insufficient teacher training, is not equipped to prepare students for these seismic shifts. Shalom Christian Prep Academy (SC Prep) is stepping into this gap with a bold vision: to create the first 100% tuition-free, Judeo-Christian TK-12 private school in the SF / Bay Area, dedicated to serving traditionally underserved students. Our mission is to equip these students with hands-on training in STEM, medical fields, design thinking, and AI-driven technologies, empowering them with the agency and dignity to thrive in high-demand careers that will endure the immediate and future challenges of AI and automation.
Why SC Prep?
Our Vision and Partnerships
We are seeking partnerships with startups and corporations that share our vision of empowering the next generation. These collaborations will provide students with real-world experiences, internships, and mentorship opportunities, bridging the gap between education and industry. Our long-term goal is to secure a permanent angel donor to sustain our mission, ensuring SC Prep remains tuition-free and accessible to all underserved students.
Phase 1: Building the Foundation
We are in the ideation stage and need your support to launch SC Prep. Donations will fund phase 1, enabling us to:
Join Our Mission
We invite you to be part of this transformative journey. Your donation, no matter the size, will help us create a school that empowers underserved students to become leaders and innovators. Beyond financial support, we seek your prayers and connections. If you know individuals or organizations who might champion our cause, please reach out to us or share our campaign.
Together, let’s build Shalom Christian Prep Academy—a private school with a public mission, shining as a light of hope and opportunity for generations to come.
Follow us at scprepacademy.org!
I met Maurice many years ago and was struck at our first meeting by his intelligence and character. I've watched those qualities drive him from one success after another, always achieving new heights of excellence and always with the welfare of his community in mind. Knowing his history, I'm happy to invest in this new effort .
May this seed be one of many. May your school have no need because resources and funding are chasing you and seeking you out.
