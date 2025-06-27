Funding Shalom Christian Prep Academy

Join Us in Building Shalom Christian Prep Academy: Empowering Underserved Students

"Train up a child in the way he should go; even when he is old he will not depart from it." - Proverbs 22:6

The rapid rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation is reshaping the global economy, with experts estimating that up to 300 million jobs could be displaced by 2030, disproportionately impacting underserved communities. The traditional public school system, hindered by outdated curricula and insufficient teacher training, is not equipped to prepare students for these seismic shifts. Shalom Christian Prep Academy (SC Prep) is stepping into this gap with a bold vision: to create the first 100% tuition-free, Judeo-Christian TK-12 private school in the SF / Bay Area, dedicated to serving traditionally underserved students. Our mission is to equip these students with hands-on training in STEM, medical fields, design thinking, and AI-driven technologies, empowering them with the agency and dignity to thrive in high-demand careers that will endure the immediate and future challenges of AI and automation.

Why SC Prep?

Future-Proof Education: We prepare students for resilient, high-demand careers in fields like STEM and healthcare, leveraging AI technologies to ensure they remain competitive.

Faith-Based Learning: Rooted in Judeo-Christian values, our curriculum emphasizes character development, civics, and service, fostering servant-leaders who reflect Christ’s love.

Innovative Approach: Through project-based learning and design thinking, students tackle real-world problems, such as improving community healthcare access, making a tangible impact.

Comprehensive Support: We provide practical supports, including discounted daycare and housing for staff and families, creating a nurturing community.

Our Vision and Partnerships

We are seeking partnerships with startups and corporations that share our vision of empowering the next generation. These collaborations will provide students with real-world experiences, internships, and mentorship opportunities, bridging the gap between education and industry. Our long-term goal is to secure a permanent angel donor to sustain our mission, ensuring SC Prep remains tuition-free and accessible to all underserved students.

Phase 1: Building the Foundation

We are in the ideation stage and need your support to launch SC Prep. Donations will fund phase 1, enabling us to:

Dedicate full-time efforts to developing the school’s framework and curriculum.

Cover travel expenses for meetings with corporate executives and potential partners.

Produce and print materials for outreach and presentations.

Establish connections with donors and organizations to build a sustainable funding model.

Every dollar you contribute brings us closer to opening SC Prep’s doors, transforming lives through education and faith.

Join Our Mission

We invite you to be part of this transformative journey. Your donation, no matter the size, will help us create a school that empowers underserved students to become leaders and innovators. Beyond financial support, we seek your prayers and connections. If you know individuals or organizations who might champion our cause, please reach out to us or share our campaign.

Together, let’s build Shalom Christian Prep Academy—a private school with a public mission, shining as a light of hope and opportunity for generations to come.

Follow us at scprepacademy.org!