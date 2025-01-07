Help Paying Off Debt from Medical Bills

Goal:
USD $125,000
Raised:
USD $170
Campaign funds will be received by Sarah Sells
In 2012, I got sick with an illness that took 5 years to diagnose. Thankfully, in 2017, I finally got a diagnosis of POTS/Dysautonomia, but medical debt (& “life” debt) was already piling up. After the POTS diagnosis, I was subsequently diagnosed with several other debilitating conditions (gastroparesis, occipital neuralgia, and thyroid issues, to name a few). Hospital visits, doctor visits, and lots and lots of medications became my new normal. I was no longer able to work a “normal” job, but I tried some work from home things. Unfortunately, my work from home position was eliminated in July of 2024. My husband works tirelessly for our family, sometimes 60-70 hours a week. I have a son in college in Florida and a son who is a senior in high school. We have been able to keep our heads above water until this past year. In 2024, I had to have 2 surgeries, one of which was major. We are now unable to keep up. I have sold everything of value that I can (including trying to find a fair price for my engagement ring and wedding band), and have asked everyone I know that might could help. Unfortunately, the little bit of help I’ve gotten has been a band-aid on the situation. I have spoken to the hospital about help, but all they were willing to do was put me on a payment plan (which we also can’t really afford). I am a proud person and my husband is extremely proud, but I really feel as if we have no other choice. If anyone is willing and able to help us put a dent in our debt, we would really appreciate it. Thank you in advance and God Bless you all!
*Picture is from New Year’s Eve while still recovering from surgery.*
January 9th, 2025
Well, when I didn’t think it could get any worse, it did. After finding out that I had to pay over $400 for my prescriptions, I looked at my HSA account and saw that it was EMPTY! I called the HSA company and they said that Express Scripts charged me for all of the prescriptions! Just FYI, I have a $100 limit set on that account, meaning they aren’t supposed to charge anything over $100 without contacting me first. They didn’t. After talking to Express Scripts, I was informed that we have a $7000 prescription deductible this year (we were NEVER informed of this) & that they can try and stop the order from going through and get us our HSA funds back, but can’t promise anything (even though they shouldn’t have been able to charge that much in the first place)! So, now I’m looking at having to pay out of pocket for all of my medications AND any doctor appointments until those deductibles are met ($7k for prescriptions and $8550 for medical). I have no way of doing this at all. As I’ve said before, my husband makes too much money for any type of government help and I have literally exhausted all of the possibilities that I can think of. Please pray that we can get our HSA funds back and that we can figure out how to get my meds. God bless you all!
January 9th, 2025
On Jan. 1st, my husband’s insurance changed through his company. I got an email from them today saying that I needed to pay over $400 for them to ship my prescriptions. There is no way that I can afford that. I have an email in to the company, but I have no idea if anything will change from it. So, now I can no longer afford my monthly medicines. These are what keep me functional. Prayers for answers would be great and if you or anyone you know would like to donate, I would appreciate it more than you could ever know.
