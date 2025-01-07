Help Paying Off Debt from Medical Bills

In 2012, I got sick with an illness that took 5 years to diagnose. Thankfully, in 2017, I finally got a diagnosis of POTS/Dysautonomia, but medical debt (& “life” debt) was already piling up. After the POTS diagnosis, I was subsequently diagnosed with several other debilitating conditions (gastroparesis, occipital neuralgia, and thyroid issues, to name a few). Hospital visits, doctor visits, and lots and lots of medications became my new normal. I was no longer able to work a “normal” job, but I tried some work from home things. Unfortunately, my work from home position was eliminated in July of 2024. My husband works tirelessly for our family, sometimes 60-70 hours a week. I have a son in college in Florida and a son who is a senior in high school. We have been able to keep our heads above water until this past year. In 2024, I had to have 2 surgeries, one of which was major. We are now unable to keep up. I have sold everything of value that I can (including trying to find a fair price for my engagement ring and wedding band), and have asked everyone I know that might could help. Unfortunately, the little bit of help I’ve gotten has been a band-aid on the situation. I have spoken to the hospital about help, but all they were willing to do was put me on a payment plan (which we also can’t really afford). I am a proud person and my husband is extremely proud, but I really feel as if we have no other choice. If anyone is willing and able to help us put a dent in our debt, we would really appreciate it. Thank you in advance and God Bless you all!

*Picture is from New Year’s Eve while still recovering from surgery.*