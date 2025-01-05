In Memory of Robert BlackDevilX Lewis

On December 18th, 2024, internet communities everywhere were saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Robert Lewis, known around the sonic, gaming, and internet animation scene as BlackDevilX.

Rob was on vacation in Aruba with his favorite people in the whole world, his family, when he suffered a heart attack that took his life.

Rob leaves behind his loving wife, two sons, three siblings, loving Mother and Step Father, a community of followers who loved his art, and an incredible legacy.

Funeral services are yet to be planned as the family prepares to return home from Aruba. If you wish to help donate to fund services for BDX as well as support his family during this painful season, you are welcome to do so here. We welcome your donations, prayers, condolences, and well wishes.