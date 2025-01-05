In Memory of Robert BlackDevilX Lewis

Goal:
USD $24,000
Raised:
USD $13,100
Campaign funds will be received by Ashley Vanslyke
On December 18th, 2024, internet communities everywhere were saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Robert Lewis, known around the sonic, gaming, and internet animation scene as BlackDevilX.
Rob was on vacation in Aruba with his favorite people in the whole world, his family, when he suffered a heart attack that took his life.
Rob leaves behind his loving wife, two sons, three siblings, loving Mother and Step Father, a community of followers who loved his art, and an incredible legacy.
Funeral services are yet to be planned as the family prepares to return home from Aruba. If you wish to help donate to fund services for BDX as well as support his family during this painful season, you are welcome to do so here. We welcome your donations, prayers, condolences, and well wishes.
I remember talking to BDX over AIM over a decade ago. Dude was always humble and a pleasure to be around. We'll miss you.
I’m so sorry for your loss. Sending condolences to you and your family.
My condolences, he was a brilliant light in the community. May his memory be a blessing.
Thank you for everything Devil!
My condolences to the family, and I wish them the best.
My childhood. Glad to be here in good company to revisit such an important and iconic piece for the little me of the past. Thank you for your work, and rest in peace.
RIP BDX, you were a huge part of my childhood, thank you for your stories
Sending so much love and comfort. Robert’s work resonated with me as a young creative navigating the internet, finding much inspiration in projects like final fantasy Sonic X. The imagery and passion he brought to the community is something that continues to stick with me now as an adult. Wishing your family peace and healing!
Sending love and prayers
January 5th, 2025
Hey Everyone, Chris (Cdrom1019) here.
Holy WOW. I'd like to extend a sincere thank you to everyone that donated and helped us reach the 12K goal for this give send go. A brief comment from Rob's mother is warranted. She shares, "Our family is completely overwhelmed and touched by the love and support from you all. From the bottom of our heart, Thank You! If we could give this in exchange for him to be here and let him know how much he was loved we would do it in a minute."
Your generosity has covered the cost of one of the funeral services in full.
Today as I write this, we said goodbye to Rob as we held his second and final memorial service. We're all grieving his loss, but thankful for those that remembered him and his work fondly.
I have extended the goal of this give send go to continue to open for the community's generosity if they wish to help cover the cost of the second funeral service. As some of you may or may not know. Rob had a service last week for his family in Long island, and the second one was held in Central New York for those that could not travel or were local to CNY. If you wish to continue to spread this around and raise money for the family to cover these costs, please know we appreciate you.
Much love,
~Chris - cdrom1019
