Saying Goodbye to New York!

Hello friends and family. It’s been a rough few months as you all know. After giving it much thought and consideration, I decided that it’s time for me to leave New York. I love New York and always will, but the thought of being here after all that went down over the last few months honestly isn’t something I’ll be able to deal with. It’s time for a fresh start.





My goal is to raise $600, which will be used directly toward shipping expenses, as I have a ridiculous amount of things that I have to ship ahead of my departure. Any contribution, no matter the amount, will help ease the financial burden of this relocation and allow me to focus on establishing myself in my new location.



