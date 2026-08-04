Saying Good bye to mom

Well mom was in hospital for a month. She unfortunately did not make it out of hospital to come home. ☹️

Mom fought like heck to the very end. Mom's lungs failed and she was unable to breath in her own. Machine would only help so much. So after all that fight we all went thru with and for Mom, we are asking for your help to lay mom to rest the way she deserves. Please help us in getting flowers, she wanted a pendalton blanket, so anything is greatly appreciated. Thank you