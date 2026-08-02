Help Stop Construction of Bitcoin Mining Facility.

HELP US STOP the construction of a Bitcoin Mining Data Center that threatens to massively impact the beautiful natural environment of Somerville, AL and disrupt the quality of life for the families living in this peaceful community.





The proposed data center is being funded by out-of-state corporations with the stated intention of being used as a Bitcoin Mining Facility, bringing no community benefit except profit in the pockets of the owners who don't even live in the same county. We're not against progress or data centers in principle; we just don't want one built in our backyards!





This predatory intrusion into rural unprotected areas is happening all across our nation without consideration of the local communities. Our county officials have said they would conduct an in-depth environmental study to help stop the installation of the facility, but so far, no meaningful study has been completed.





With your support, we will take legal action to hold our elected officials accountable to what they said they would do and ensure that our community's voice is heard. We will hire a qualified environmental study group to conduct a professional assessment ($5,000) and retain a lawyer to bring our case before a judge ($10,000) and ask for a temporary stay on the construction of a bitcoin mining facility.





Your support will help us protect our homes and our land, ensure that our community's voice is heard, and stop this Data Center from disrupting our way of life. Thank you for standing with us.





Follow our Facebook Group for updates - https://tinyurl.com/y2btmy82