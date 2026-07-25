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Support Sawyers Fight

Goal$25,000 USD

Fundraiser created byChristian Wilson

Fundraiser funds will be received by Christian Wilson

Support Sawyers Fight

On February 19, our world changed forever.


After two weeks of ongoing headaches and vomiting, we took our sweet four-year-old, Sawyer, to the emergency room. We expected answers — but we never expected to hear the words brain tumor.


Within hours, everything moved fast. Sawyer has already undergone one surgery, and he is scheduled for a craniotomy on Monday. Doctors have told us the tumor is potentially cancerous, and right now, so much of the future is unknown. There may be additional surgeries, further treatments, and possibly care in another state depending on pathology results.


As parents, our only focus is being by Sawyer’s side.


This diagnosis doesn’t just affect one child — it affects our entire family. We have three other children who also need stability, love, and care during this time. With hospital stays, travel, and the possibility of extended treatment, we are facing time away from work, mounting medical bills, travel expenses, and the challenge of potentially relocating temporarily for treatment.


We are asking for help to ease the financial burden so we can focus on what truly matters: Sawyer’s healing and being present for all of our children.


Funds will go toward:

• Medical expenses not covered by insurance

• Travel and lodging if out-of-state treatment is required

• Emergency relocation costs if necessary

• Regular household bills during time out of work

• Childcare and basic needs for our other children


If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this page and keeping Sawyer in your prayers. Every share and every prayer means more than we can express.


Thank you for standing with our family during the most difficult season of our lives.


We also have Venmo; itslifewithrayne 


— Rayne & Family 🤍


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