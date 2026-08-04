Help Saw Eh Nay Htoo Walk Without Pain

One Surgery Can Change His Entire Life

Saw Eh Nay Htoo is a 12-year-old boy from Myanmar who has been living with a serious congenital leg condition since birth. Because of this condition, he has struggled with pain and difficulty walking throughout his childhood.

Sadly, Saw Eh Nay Htoo lost his mother and now lives only with his father. His father is doing everything he can to care for his son, but their family faces severe financial difficulties. Despite these challenges, he continues to work hard every day and hopes to give his son a better future.

Unlike other children who can run, play, and enjoy their childhood freely, Saw Eh Nay Htoo’s daily life is limited by his condition. Every step can be difficult, and he has spent many years quietly facing this challenge.

Doctors have recommended urgent orthopedic surgery and further treatment at Good Shepherd Hospital in South Korea. This treatment may give him the opportunity to improve his condition, reduce his pain, and walk more freely in the future.

Unfortunately, the costs of surgery, hospital treatment, travel, accommodation, medication, and recovery care are far beyond what his father can manage alone.

We are reaching out with a humble request for your support. Any donation, no matter how small, can make a life-changing difference for Saw Eh Nay Htoo. Your kindness can help him receive the treatment he desperately needs and give him hope for a brighter future.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your compassion, prayers, and generosity. Your support means everything to Saw Eh Nay Htoo and his family.

All donations will be used only for medical treatment, travel, and related expenses.