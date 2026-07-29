Savinglives

Ever heard of God saving someone's life.





Praise the People who follow his commandments and help the ones in need and turn the cheek to those who would for them.





I need you, yes YOU THE PEOPLE, Not God! I have been praying to God and obeying his commandments since I was born and got so good at it I was literally in denial of what I was going through for obedience to him.





And I have not changed! The People are what save lives! Knowledge! And us working together to make it happen!





I wish I could deny this and claim Jesus Christ again! But I can not until I have been proven wrong!





Your God's people who help others. God could heal, take us from rags to riches, and literally give us the super powers of any hero or villain you can think of. Not the case.





I absolutely need Gods people to come through for me since he has not and will not!





I know what is going on to the point of my own loves dying in front me in the some of the worst ways known to man!





The food chain explains everything!





You must be that example I need, savey life and many others as I can and will help others out but I need financial support!





Please save my life and help me save others!****





I will not stray from the path I have set fourth. And I will save other people's lives that God will not allow me to without opportunity and money and a stable business to do so.





I have a flower shop I want to buy for $10,000 and it is a beautiful little store. I want to provide flowers to the community around and use some of my money to save people from the streets and poverty.





I want to buy a church! And give one of the best pastors a job and use that church as a safe haven for those in need around the world. I want to buy a high school building and use that for anybody in need to come and get everything they need to get back on their feet!





I have so many ideas to help your families and strangers who serve your families that even Jesus Christ himself would be thankful for such a man to be successful.





You donating to my cause will prove to me and so many others that God's people was one of very few who would give a helping hand when there was none.







