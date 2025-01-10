Help Samuel Get A Kidney

Help Samuel Get the Kidney Transplant He Desperately Needs



Samuel, an exasperated 16-year-old, has spent over a decade fighting kidney disease / failure and facing endless systemic barriers to receiving a life-saving transplant. Despite his mother Rachelle being a perfect kidney donor match, medical bureaucracy and inexplicable decisions have left him confined to a hospital, delaying critical care.

With time running out—Samuel will lose pediatric transplant priority when he turns 18—this family is in urgent need of support. Rachelle, his 24/7 caregiver and advocate, has faced mounting financial strain while fighting for her son’s life. Now, Samuel’s condition is worsening, and the family is running out of options.

How Your Donation Helps:

• Facilitate Samuel’s kidney transplant, ideally with an unvaccinated (COVID) deceased donor or his mother (Rachelle) or father’s living donor kidney.

• Cover ongoing dialysis, transplant-related care, and post-transplant medications.

• Support relocation costs, as the hospital plans to transfer Samuel over six hours away for dialysis.

• Provide for daily living expenses (gas, groceries, tolls) and help Rachelle manage debts incurred during this battle.

• Allow Rachelle to continue as Samuel’s full-time caregiver and advocate.

• Potentially address legal and advocacy needs to protect Samuel’s rights and access to care.

This isn’t just about a transplant—it’s about giving Samuel a future. Your donation can ease the financial and emotional burden on this family, helping Samuel access the care he desperately needs.

Time is critical. Every delay risks Samuel’s health and his chance at a successful transplant. Please donate today and share their story. Together, we can make a life-saving difference.



Thank you for your kindness and support.

❤️🙏

For the National File News story- https://nationalfile.com/exclusive-dallas-hospital-refuses-to-discharge-young-boy-seeking-non-vaxxed-kidney-donor-despite-mother-offering-to-give-her-own-to-him/