Help Samuel Get A Kidney

Help Samuel Get the Kidney Transplant He Desperately Needs
Samuel, an exasperated 16-year-old, has spent over a decade fighting kidney disease / failure and facing endless systemic barriers to receiving a life-saving transplant. Despite his mother Rachelle being a perfect kidney donor match, medical bureaucracy and inexplicable decisions have left him confined to a hospital, delaying critical care.
With time running out—Samuel will lose pediatric transplant priority when he turns 18—this family is in urgent need of support. Rachelle, his 24/7 caregiver and advocate, has faced mounting financial strain while fighting for her son’s life. Now, Samuel’s condition is worsening, and the family is running out of options.
How Your Donation Helps:
• Facilitate Samuel’s kidney transplant, ideally with an unvaccinated (COVID) deceased donor or his mother (Rachelle) or father’s living donor kidney.
• Cover ongoing dialysis, transplant-related care, and post-transplant medications.
• Support relocation costs, as the hospital plans to transfer Samuel over six hours away for dialysis.
• Provide for daily living expenses (gas, groceries, tolls) and help Rachelle manage debts incurred during this battle.
• Allow Rachelle to continue as Samuel’s full-time caregiver and advocate.
• Potentially address legal and advocacy needs to protect Samuel’s rights and access to care.
This isn’t just about a transplant—it’s about giving Samuel a future. Your donation can ease the financial and emotional burden on this family, helping Samuel access the care he desperately needs.
Time is critical. Every delay risks Samuel’s health and his chance at a successful transplant. Please donate today and share their story. Together, we can make a life-saving difference.
Thank you for your kindness and support.
❤️🙏
For the National File News story- https://nationalfile.com/exclusive-dallas-hospital-refuses-to-discharge-young-boy-seeking-non-vaxxed-kidney-donor-despite-mother-offering-to-give-her-own-to-him/
As sure as the sun will raise tomorrow if your son does not make it he will be in the arms of Jesus happy forever more and never sick again. You have to make sure you are saved so you will be with him forever more as well Lord Bless you
"Thank you for your encouragement! We trust God’s promises: Samuel will live and declare His glory (Ps 118:17). He who promised is faithful (Heb 10:23)" By Rachelle King
God bless you, Samuel. Praying you get the procedure you desperately need!
"Thank you! I am standing in faith he will. "And my God will meet all your needs according to the riches of his glory in Christ Jesus" (Phil 4:19)." By Rachelle King
Dear Samuel - we are holding to God's promises for your life and future. You deserve every Blessing and are doing the right thing.
"Thank you for your validation! "Stand firm then, with the belt of truth buckled around your waist..." – Ephesians 6:14. Standing for what is right!" By Rachelle King
Gods' great blessings on you and family....this tyrannical system of delivery of medical care is a sham at best and this is from a person who worked in mainstream medicine for over 20 years.
"Thank you for your insight and support. With over 20 years in medicine, your perspective is invaluable. May God bless you and your family as well. " By Rachelle King
Miss King you are not alone. In your struggles. Your beliefs. Your CONVICTION (We all know where you get it). Our Heavenly Father humbly reminded me of how blessed I am today. I do not know what more I can offer, regardless please feel free to reach out to this email for anything I can provide, I will. His Will Be Done, So Be It. Samuel, sir, hearing you speak.. my goodness young man. You move me.
Come and we'll pray for a healing. Another option is getting the transplant done in another competent country for as low as 17k. I know one country that my family can look for a doctor
God be with you.
God bless you, your son, and whole family. We are praying for you.
I saw your story on Stew Peters. There is no justification to deny a mother life- saving care to her son.
Praying for your healthy recovery and healing!
Hi Rachelle and Samuel I am behind your courage to take on the corrupt medical establishment. Stay strong!
Praying for you.
God bless you and your family.
January 10th, 2025
Dear Friends and Supporters,
(Click Here for Short Version)
Thank you again for the outpouring of support, prayers, and generosity that continue to carry us through this journey. Your kindness has been a constant source of strength for our family. I want to give you a behind the scenes update:
Samuel’s Journey to Recovery:
Samuel was discharged last Friday, January 3rd, from Medical City Children's Hospital in Dallas, after being there for 104 days. The change in his demeanor since leaving the hospital has been incredibly encouraging. Just hours after being home, I was amazed to find him in the kitchen, humming as he made himself eggs and a smoothie. (I even sneaked a video for my documentation! 😊) We intentionally spent Saturday resting and letting our bodies and minds recharge. Sunday, we packed up and headed to San Antonio for the next chapter in his care.
I’m so thankful that my middle daughter, Kara, decided to join us this first week. Her willingness to give up her own priorities to support us means the world. Along the way, some generous people reached out, offering local resources and a warm welcome should this turn into a more permanent transition. I can already feel the care and support from this community.
New Care Team:
When we met Samuel’s new care team on Monday, I was immediately impressed. They’ve been hands-on from the start and are very understanding of the challenges that Samuel faces, particularly with his teen years and the push-back on certain procedures. It’s been such a relief to experience a team that’s truly working together for Samuel’s best interest. Their operating procedures are well thought-out, and I feel hopeful about the excellent care Samuel is receiving here.
Challenges Ahead:
That being said, there are still some hurdles ahead. As with many transplant centers, Samuel is required to stay up-to-date on all vaccines, including the flu shot (but excluding the COVID vaccine). If you’ve followed our journey, you know that we are opposed to mandating vaccines in order to access treatments unrelated to vaccination. It’s a difficult balance of risks for all of us, and this continues to be a hot topic. I pray for wisdom, clear direction, and strength for the path ahead, including a dose of meekness that will guide me as I stand firm in what’s best for Samuel’s health and future.
Next Steps:
This weekend, we’ll head back to North Texas to give Samuel a few more days with his beloved cats and his bedroom, helping him feel a sense of normalcy. Kara, who just graduated from college, will start her new job this week, and I am so thankful for her continued support. After that, Samuel and I will return to San Antonio to continue his treatments.
As we settle into this huge transition and uncertainty, I feel a mix of emotions. There’s anxiety, but also faith that God is with us every step of the way. So many people can relate to the sense of loss, displacement, and unknowns in life, and I continue to lean in closer to my Father for comfort, protection, and peace.
Financial Update:
As many of you know, these past few months have been a significant challenge, not just in terms of Samuel’s health but also in managing the financial strain that comes with navigating his medical care. I’ve always been intentional about managing our finances and maintaining a 100% debt-free lifestyle since 2006. However, the last few months have stretched our resources to the limit, and we are facing some immediate financial hurdles.
The most pressing concern right now is my $6,988.44 property tax bill that is due by January 31, 2025. This bill is critical to pay in order to avoid further financial setbacks, and I am doing everything I can to find a solution before the deadline.
Additionally, my car requires some necessary repairs, including fixing multiple oil leaks. I’ve found a mechanic who has offered to complete the repairs for $1,400, which is significantly more affordable than the $2,200 quote I received from the dealership. While I'm used to paying off all credit card statements in full, both cards are now at their limits as I've used them to stay afloat during the last few months. I’ve been making the minimum payments on them to maintain cash flow for daily living, and protect my credit score, but it’s become clear that we need to either pay these off or transfer the balances to an option with more reasonable interest rates.
I share this not to burden anyone but to give you a clearer picture of where we are financially right now. We’ve done our best to manage our expenses, but the pressure is mounting. I’m grateful for all the support we’ve received so far, and I wanted to be transparent about these immediate needs.
Links to Shows I've Been Invited to Discuss Samuel’s Story:
I’ve had the privilege of being invited to discuss Samuel’s journey and our experiences navigating his medical decisions and treatments. These conversations have allowed me to share not only our story but also the importance of medical freedom and transparency.
I am deeply grateful for the generous hosts who have shown interest in our story and are standing up for medical freedom. These platforms help expose the realities of what goes on behind closed doors, and I encourage you to watch, listen, and support the valuable work they are doing to inform and unify all of us.
Thank You:
I want to thank each of you again for your heartfelt prayers, support, and financial contributions. They are helping us in more ways than you know, both practically and emotionally. Your generosity reminds me that we are not alone on this journey.
Please continue to keep Samuel and our family in your prayers as we navigate the challenges ahead. I will keep you updated and share more about our progress. I invite and encourage you to share our campaign link and story with those you think would also be interested in walking this journey with us.
With love & gratitude,
Rachelle King
