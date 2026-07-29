Transplant and medical journey

I am saving up for money for my transplant. Since I will be living in p

Phoenix for a month so I can be monitored closely by the drs. So nothing happens while I am recovering from surgery. I have been on dialysis for over 2 yrs in Sept. If any one wants to see if they are a match for a kidney I would like to have a living donor. A living donor is better than waiting for someone to pass. Since my husband and I aren't working it would be greatly appreciated. I do get social security but it isn't that much I pay bills which is mostly my medical that my insurance doesn't cover. But we so drive back and forth for my medical every 2 month or sooner. Anything will help it would be amazing god bleaa.