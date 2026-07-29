Saving up for a dirt bike





I’m raising money to help purchase a dirt bike. Riding dirt bikes has become a passion of mine and gives me a positive way to spend my free time outdoors, learn new skills, and challenge myself. A dirt bike would allow me to participate in riding events, improve my riding abilities, and enjoy a hobby that keeps me active and focused.

The cost of a reliable dirt bike, safety gear, and equipment is more than I can afford on my own right now. Any donation, big or small, would help me get closer to my goal. If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean a lot and help spread the word.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can provide. I truly appreciate it.



