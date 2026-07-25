Saving the Lives of Victims of Domestic Violence

New GPS Technology Can Alert Domestic Violence Victims in Real Time.

PAMgps.com Goal:.. Contact Every County in America to Adopt the Legislation to Utilize this New GPS Technology. [ only 1 county currently utilizes this tech. ]

HG Goerner/Founder.. a former appointed Public Official / Victims Advocate did not Invent this Tech. and will Not benefit from its use in America.

His Goal: Work with Counties [1 by 1] to Adopt the Legislation to utilize this Technology that can Save the Lives of 100s of 1000s of Dom. Violence Victims