Saving the life of Appalachian God fearing woman





I'm reaching out from a place of urgency and hope. My truck—a crucial part of my daily survival—was unexpectedly towed after breaking down. To reclaim it, I need to raise $1,600. With each day the tow yard adds the daily lot fee. Quite thedaunting challenge given my current circumstances. For over 30 years, I lived in a home filled with love and memories, where my husband (who sadly passed in 2019) and I raised our son. However, due to probate issues, I had to move out, leaving me without stable housing. The lack of power and water in my home added to these hardships. Compounding this heartache, my cherished rescue dog was taken by animal control when I couldn't be there daily.

Awaiting a favourable decision from my last hearing with the Dept of social services benefits gives me some optimism, but I need immediate help to reclaim my car. I humbly ask for your support. Any contribution will help restore my independence and save my SUV. Paid in full. Any funds raised beyond the $1,600 towing fee will go toward essential repairs, new tires, alignment, new(used) front control arm with bushings and reinstating insurance, ensuring my car operates safely. If you prefer, donations can be made directly to the towing company; please contact me for details. Thank you for reading my story and considering a donation to assist me in this desperate hour. God bless you