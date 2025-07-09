Saving our Home

Our home has been infested with black mold, and we are unable to come up with the funds to get rid of it. My wife and I have explored every option, including finding a new place to live, but it would be more expensive to relocate with our two young children that both have special needs. We are looking to raise this money so that we can return home because right now we are staying with family or spending money for long-term Airbnb’s. It’s been a few months dealing with this and we’re not sure what else to do. We just wanna go home.