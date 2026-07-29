Saving my son from his negligent mother

To start im trying to raise money for a attorney to get custody of my son who up until may 25th has been with me since birth . His mother who has mental illness autism and major medical issues. "No fault of her own " has taken our son, who is autisic as well ,moved back with her mother and has cut off all conract to the point I had to call in a wellness check just to hear his voice. My son jesse is miserable , doesn't understand why mommy took him from daddy and wants to come home where he feels safe.





Back story. For the last 4 years i have been taking care of my son solo and she had a mental break down and moved back to her mothers leaving it just me and our son then on thenladt daynof school she up and took him with out warning or not even a good bye . his mother has cancer "A.m.l. and is still battling it even though its in remission . She is on dr. Prescribed pain meds and is a zombie 80% of the day because it ,Leaving our 8 year old unattended in what can be described as a hoarders home. He has no bed . None of his toys or stuffed animals nothing .





I filed for emergency custody Friday and have to get an attorney to do so since we weren't married .but have been together for 13 years . "That is a story for another time"





To be clear im not doing this to remove her from his life . What im working on doing is getting primary custody and bringing him home where he belongs ,allowing her to get the mental help she needs "if her controlling mother will allow it" finish her rehab on her arm. Focus on her cancer and many other things with out worring about our son . And to protect our son from her narrsasistic mother and family . I wish I was making that part up for flare . But sadly its 1000% truth and it should scare most people that this people exist in this day and age .