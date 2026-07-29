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Saving My Smile Before Time Runs Out

Goal$6,300 USD
Raised$2,315 USD

Fundraiser created bySamantha Brzoska

Fundraiser funds will be received by Samantha Brzoska

Saving My Smile Before Time Runs Out

Please Help. 

Time is running out on me. My jaw is deteriorating and I only have a couple months left to have surgery before I’m no longer a candidate. 

Here is the immediate need:

  1. Implant procedure (2 implants): $8,800
  2. Personal savings: $2,500
  3. Remaining amount needed: $6,300
  4. Timeline: by June 7

Background:

Eight years ago, I had all of my teeth removed after they rapidly deteriorated and began affecting my overall health. Since then, I’ve experienced significant bone loss in my jaw. Because of this, my lower denture is no longer fitting the way it should. Right now, I am still a candidate for two lower dental implants, which is the minimum needed to support a stable denture. If I wait too long, I will lose more bone and no longer qualify for implants at all.

Even though this procedure is essential for my quality of life, it is considered “cosmetic,” meaning insurance does not cover any of it. On top of that, providers do not offer traditional payment plans. The only options available are third-party financing or credit cards, both of which require taking on the full balance upfront.

I am actively exploring those options, but my goal is to reduce the total amount I need to finance so that the monthly payments are actually manageable long-term. I do work and have a steady income, but it is almost entirely allocated to bills and essential living expenses. I also earn tips, which help, but that income is not consistent enough to rely on for something this significant.

Unfortunately, this isn’t something unique to me—it runs in my family on my mom’s side, and I’ve watched others go through similar struggles. My lower dentures are becoming harder to keep in place, and I’m starting to lose the stability I rely on to eat, speak, and go about my day comfortably. This process happens in stages. The most urgent step is placing the implants before I lose the ability to do so. The next phase—modifying or replacing my denture to work with the implants—will be an additional cost that I am still planning for. The reality is, I may have to go some time without completing that portion, which could mean discomfort—but I’m willing to deal with that if it means securing the implants while I still can, this window is closing quickly.

I’ve already been told that I am not a candidate for standard upper implants, so this opportunity for my lower implants is something I truly cannot afford to miss. I don’t usually ask for help, and this is not easy for me to share but I can’t fully carry this on my own within the time I have.

If you’re able to contribute, it would mean more than I can express. If not, simply praying for me and/or sharing this would help just as much. And if you have any recommendations or resources, I’m always open—please feel free to message me directly.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for supporting me in any way you can.


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