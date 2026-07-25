Saving My Mom: A Daughter’s Battle Through Faith,

Hello,

This is something I never thought I would do. But as you all know my mom was recently hospitalized. She is home now, THANK GOD! It’s crazy how your life can change literally overnight. I’m reaching out with a humble and prayerful heart. My family is walking through a storm we never expected, and I am asking for support, compassion, and prayer as we fight for my mom’s life.

My mom was recently discharged from the ICU after a terrifying medical emergency. She was diagnosed with hypovolemic shock, congestive heart failure, atrial fibrillation, acute kidney injury, elevated troponin and BNP, and stage 4 kidney disease. She has now become fully wheelchair‑bound due to axonal degeneration, leaving her unable to care for herself.

Since her hospitalization, she has required full‑time care. I quit my job to become her caregiver full time. I know she would rather be home, and no one can/will take care of her better than me. My mom is on a fixed income with the medical bills, prescriptions, skilled nursing needs, rehab costs, and mobility equipment have become overwhelming. We have to make some accommodations around the house to help get her around in the wheelchair, and to bathe. (Insurance has provided little to no help.)





Through all of this, we continue to trust God. We recently lost my brother to Cancer. So we are trying to find a way to work past losing him so unexpectedly and process that grief. I WILL NOT imagine my life without her.

I believe God comforts those who are brokenhearted. So having to watch her go through all of this has caused my already broken heart to be severely broken. I know God places people in our path for a reason.





“When you pass through the waters, I will be with you.” — Isaiah 43:2 🧎🏻‍♀️

This verse is one I repeat daily. It really helps me with my faith and remembering GOD is always there for us! ✨





What Funds Will Be Used For:

• Wheelchair‑accessible (ramp and door expansion, shower/bathroom accommodations)

• Medical bills and hospital balances

• Prescriptions and ongoing treatments

• Rehab, and home health support

• Mobility equipment and transportation

Every donation — no matter the amount — is a blessing. If you cannot give, please share this fundraiser and keep our family in your prayers.

We ask for prayers for:

• Healing of her heart and kidneys

• Strength for her body

• Peace for her mind

• Provision for our family

• A safe, accessible home





Thank you for reading, thank you for praying, and thank you for helping us fight for my mom’s health!







