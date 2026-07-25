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Saving my home

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAlexis Wright

Saving my home

Hello, and God bless you all whether or not you are reading this today. My name is Alexis, I am a single mother with 3 beautiful, young children. I made a very large choice 5 years ago to buy a home on my own in a rual, quiet city. Have them grow up in a nice community and be able to walk all over town yet stay out of trouble. It gives, coming of age in the 80's/90's feel. Less electronics more outside and riding bikes cause its safe. We love it here and my children would be heart broken if they had to leave.


The issue at hand is, I am on the verge of losing my home. I work 3 jobs, 2 full time during the week and one part time on weekends. One full time job changed a lot of politics and now I cannot afford to keep working the hours and making half or less than half of what I did before. I have picked up more hours at the part time job and tried applying around town for another. I am now at the point that if I miss just 1 payment foreclosure will start, my children will have to move an hour away with their father, and I will be on my own figuring out my next move. I have no family and as much as they would like to my children's father and his family can only take the 3 children. This fear grips my heart and mind, and I know it's God's will. But I am terrified of losing the only thing that gave me life.

Growing up in my home was nightmare after nightmare. It took a lot of therapy and prayer to find myself today. I've never done drugs or had a criminal record, I help when I can and I'll hold your hand if you need. Right now I need you, prayer or donation both lighten the fear and ache in my heart.


Bless you all

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