Saving My Fathers home!

My Father A Vietnam Veteran passed away last August and due to his girlfriend refusing to give the nursing home his SS check my family now owes them $32,000

She is not next of kin so it's up to myself and my kids to save this property. I am disabled and everything going on is wearing on my health. These last few months my oldest Tever has been caring for me as my health aid. I don't even have a car. My adult autistic son had been living in the home with the girlfriend( he loved living at grandpas and him being autistic change is really tough on him) But last week she was arrested and we got over there and stepped into the tv show hoarders. The house never looked that way before!! She even lost custody of her grandchildren. My son is with me now and a lawyer from the nursing home is now the administrator of the estate. The plan is to get it cleaned out and to save it from the nursing home before they auction it off so my kids can live there. We just have to pay the nursing home before they take everything. I'm not even sure if how they are doing this is legal. Please help us save our home!!! Anything at all can help! Please pray for the Webb family!! Many Prayers to everyone!!

Thank you and God Bless you!!❤️







