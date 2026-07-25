Saving My Childhood Home

First and foremost, I am a child of God. For nearly four decades, since 1989, this home has been the heart of my family. Built in 1907, it has sheltered us through generations of laughter, growth and lifes most meaningful moments. It isn’t just a structure of wood and brick; it is a living history of our family’s journey.

Recently, however, the toll of time has become impossible to ignore. Seeing this beautiful piece of our past begin to crumble is devastating. I am writing this because I refuse to let these walls fall. I am determined to save my childhood home, to honor the history it holds and to ensure it remains a sanctuary for years to come.

I am reaching out to ask for your support to help fund the critical structural repairs needed to stabilize the house. Whether you can contribute financially or simply share this story with others, every bit of help brings us one step closer to preserving this legacy. Thank you for being part of this effort to save a home that means the world to me. My heart is shattering. I believe in the strength of Him all things are possible.



