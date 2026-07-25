Saving for a Safe place

My name is Ash I use to live on my own but due to teeth removal I lost my job and apartment I had. This made it to where I had to move in with my family and they aren't the best. I always felt scared growing up to stay something but it's so bad that if I don't say anything I could end up not seeing tomorrow. While growing up my brother has been violent but I always get yelled at. My parents don't get him help they don't do anything except make excuses for his behavior. He broke my door and I got a curtain stapled up he broke his own door and got a new wood door with a lock. I'm currently out of that house but I'm struggling with work it doesn't help that I can't drive. I've been doing my best it sucks to ask others for help but I can't go back I got a head injury from it that I can still feel a week or two after what happened. I just wanna save up for a cheap apartment where I can be safe where I can wake up the next morning feeling alright.