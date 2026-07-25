Saving for a car before my baby is due

Recently my car broke down and it’s been a little hard trying to save for a car and pay rent and bills while taking care of my 7 month pregnant wife. We had a car while I was commuting from Va to De slept in it for months went from hotel to hotel. Till we were blessed enough for a apartment it’s not too big but it was a win for us and we were happy. Until my car started failing me, made it a lot harder farther down the pregnancy’s. The doctor visits the constant wanting to go out and enjoy a ride! Having to walk everywhere and I know there a lot of people who need a car or in the same situation. But i genuinely been trying working nights and mornings day after day but at the end of the day its not enough. We been fighting and pushing this far and we haven’t gave up. We haven’t received help or any support from both sides of the family. So its all on me and as man I want to put my pride to the side and admit that i need help and support. We found a car and we’re excited that we’re one step closer we just need a little boost and it’s all up from there. Whatever we make or however much we make out of these donations we are so blessed and thankful.