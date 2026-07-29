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Saving Buster: A Sudden Crisis

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJashandeep Singh

Saving Buster: A Sudden Crisis

This is Buster. He’s not just a dog; he’s my shadow, my confidante, and the definition of unconditional love. For three years, he’s been by my side through everything, greeting me every day like I’m the most important person on earth. He’s the happiest, goofiest guy you’d ever meet.

Until yesterday. It happened in an instant. We were playing fetch in the yard when he suddenly let out a heartbreaking yelp and collapsed, completely unable to move his back legs. It was the single most terrifying moment of my life.

We rushed him to the emergency vet clinic. The diagnosis is severe IVDD a ruptured disc in his spine that is compressing his nerves and requires immediate, complex orthopedic surgery. Without this procedure, the vet said he will live in excruciating, permanent pain or we will have to make the devastating choice to put him to sleep. But with the surgery, his chances of a full recovery and a happy, active life are excellent.

The cost of this emergency, life saving surgery is $5,000. I was completely unprepared for an expense this massive. My savings cover only a tiny fraction of it, but nowhere near enough to get him into the operating room. I was suddenly faced with a decision no pet parent should ever have to make: finding thousands of dollars in hours, or saying goodbye to my best friend.

I am choosing to fight for him. Buster still has so much life and love left to give. He’s only three years old. I am begging for your help. This fundraiser is to cover the entire cost of the emergency spinal surgery, his multi day hospital stay, and the vital follow up physical therapy he will need to walk again.

Buster has given me everything he has. Now he needs me to step up for him. I am setting aside my pride and asking the community for help. He doesn’t deserve to suffer just because I cannot afford this tragic, unexpected moment. Please help me save my boy.

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