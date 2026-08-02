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Saving Boon

Goal$4,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byChavonne Briggs

Fundraiser funds will be received by Chavonne Briggs

Saving Boon

Hello, My name is Chavonne. Let me first explain my title. A "boon" is is a very timely, much needed blessing. it is often an answer to a whole-hearted prayer.


Boon is the name of my truck. I named him "Midnight Boon" because he was a big blessing just when I needed it (and he is black). I had no resources of my own to buy a used vehicle. God was good to me and provided a way for me to get another truck.


I am so thankful that, again, my Heavenly Father watched over me in my time of need. I say "again" because this was the fifth time he graciously made it possible for me to get a vehicle. (That is quite a story in itself). Each time I have done all that I can do to solve my situation and God has done the rest. I felt prompted to create this Give Send Go. So I think the Lord is good with me asking others for their help.


You see, I am in my 60,s. I have been divorced for the last ten years. I have had to start over. I have a modest home and a modest job as a care giver for some of the older nuns at a monastery.


My truck's engine needs to be rebuild. He is a good, solid truck. I have had two reliable mechanics tell me such. So my Avalanche is worth fixing. I was able to get enough money to cover it if there were no issues. Unfortunately, there are some issues. They can be rectified but the cost will be more than I have.


Right now my truck is in the shop with his engine pulled apart. My mechanic says the truck will be likely ready within a week or two. I only have a small window to raise the funds to get it done.


I would be so grateful for anything you can help with. I will do my best to pay it forward. The money will will go to my truck and, if I reach my goal, a set of all-weather tires for the winter.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story. God Bless




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