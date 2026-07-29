Saving Astra 🖤❤️

On June 9th, 2026 my partner, myself and a few friends ventured on the street car of Kansas City to head to an abandoned apartment. On our way towards home, we came across a small animal which we had originally thought was anything but a cat. But when we stepped closer we realized it was a tiny, tender bonded kitten. We immediately wrapped her up and took her home, where we later made the appointment to take her to the vet. She was relatively healthy besides the fact she needs her shots which includes her vaccines and being dewormed.





I stay in a transitional living home program which helps provide until you are able to get into your own house/apartment. I suffer from a lot of mental health issues, including depression and ptsd, so ever since we saved her I’ve found peace and a bit more happiness with her presence. I’m planning on getting her emotional support verified and that’s what I’m raising this fundraiser for. Bc the place I’m at doesn’t allow animals, I would love to watch her grow up and have her as a constant support system.





astrology is a 5-week-old kitten that we believe was abandoned by her mother, and ever since I’ve had her she’s grown incredibly attached. I’m hoping before the end of this month I’ll have her certified and able to keep her as my own. The money being raised will go towards making her an emotionally attached animal and other vet bills that need to be covered.





help me keep my sweet Astra. ❤️🖤