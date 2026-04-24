Saving animals from diseases

My name is not important. What matters is that every day I look after animals that depend on human kindness and support to survive. Some of them have been abandoned, some were rescued from the streets, and some were left behind when they became ill and were no longer wanted.





At the moment, I am caring for several animals suffering from serious diseases. Their treatment requires special medications, regular veterinary checkups, and therapies without which their chances of recovery become smaller every day. I do everything I can to provide what they need, but the costs are rising faster than I can manage on my own.





Watching an animal suffer while knowing that there is medication that could help is one of the hardest experiences I have ever faced. Unfortunately, without financial assistance, I am unable to purchase all the medicines necessary for their treatment.





That is why I am reaching out to kind-hearted people for help. Every donation, no matter the amount, helps provide medication, veterinary care, and hope for animals fighting for their lives. Your support can make the difference between suffering and recovery.





I am not asking for help for myself. I am asking for those who cannot speak for themselves but who feel pain, fear, and the desire to live just as we do. Thank you to everyone who chooses to lend a helping hand and give these animals a chance to heal and have a better future.



