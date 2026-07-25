I'm asking for help to build a saving account for my two dogs. I have a German Shepherd and a Beagle mix. I opened up a separate saving account for my dogs for veterinarian visits. My dogs need their teeth cleaned. The money l receive will strictly be used for my dogs. The cost of vet bills have sky rocketed. My Beagle mix is 11 and has started using blood pressure medication and my German Shepherd has started a new medication (numelvi) that cost 140 dollars for 30 pills. He takes 1 pill and a half, so the bottle doesn't last him long. Anything giving would really help thank you in advance.