Saving a Father

Hi everyone,





Thank you all for all you have done for my brother this past year. The struggle continues. He is still not able to work, he still has two kids that need him, and a wife that depends on him. Please consider helping again where you can. I know everyone is in a tough spot right now, so if you can't donate we will appreciate any prayers you can offer. Below is a message from Marnie. Thank you all again from the bottom of our hearts.





This past year has been a wild and unpredictable ride; but as we continue on this journey, we wanted to share a little update and, most importantly, say thank you.





Buddy is continuing to undergo extensive testing as his medical team works to determine whether an underlying mitochondrial disease is contributing to his heart failure. While we wait for answers, we are also waiting for the life-changing gift of a heart transplant. The days can be long and uncertain, but we continue to hold onto hope and trust in God’s timing.





We are overwhelmed by the incredible love, prayers, encouragement, and generosity that have been poured over our family. Every message, every donation, every prayer, and every act of kindness has carried us through some of our hardest days. Knowing we are surrounded by such a compassionate community has been an immeasurable blessing.





Please continue to keep Buddy, our family, his medical team, and the future heart donor and their loved ones in your prayers. We know there is still a long road ahead, but we face it with hope because of the support we’ve been shown.





From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for standing beside us. Your love reminds us every day that we are not walking this journey alone.



