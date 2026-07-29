Saving 120 Rescued Cats & Clearing Debts

My name is Khaled, and I am reaching out for urgent help during the most difficult period of my life.

​For a long time, I have dedicated my life to rescuing and caring for stray cats. Currently, I am providing a home to 120 rescued cats in my own space. However, I am now facing a massive crisis. I have accumulated significant debts due to personal challenges, and I am required to relocate by the end of July 2026.

​Why I need your help:

I am in a desperate situation. The funds raised here will be used for:

​Essential care for the 120 cats: Covering their urgent medical bills at clinics and providing food until I can find them safe, new homes.

​Debt relief: Helping me clear my financial obligations so I can successfully manage this transition and move forward.

​This is a very difficult time for me and the cats I have rescued. I am working tirelessly to ensure these innocent souls are safe and to stabilize my life. Your generosity—whether a donation or simply sharing this campaign—would mean the world to us and help provide a path to a better future.

​To ensure my message is clear and accurate, I have used artificial intelligence to help draft this request and avoid any errors.

​Thank you for your kindness and support