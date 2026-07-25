Save this Old Historic District House

This Old House Located in the Corbin Park Historic District was Built in 1907. The Current Owner is a Lady Pensioner who has lived and worked on this Old House for the past 40 Years. She voluntarily worked on Organizing Neighbors and co-Writing the Nomination with another Neighbor which resulted in Establishing the District in the early 1990s as a Local Historic District which additionally Resulted in Appointment as a National Historic District.

This Lady Pensioner has worked diligently over the years improving and maintaining her beloved Old House but due to a Mishap Several Years ago with Resultant Multiple Injuries has been unable to make Some Major Repairs needed to alleviate Deterioration to the Property. Taxes and Insurance Costs are Rising and the Pension cannot keep pace. The Injuries are preventing this Lady from Increasing Income from Additional Employment.

Among the work projects vitally needed to prevent damage, this Old House needs 1. to have the Entire Roof Replaced as the Roof is Now about 40 years old and is beginning to Leak in Major Valleys, etc.; 2. to have Eave Restoration Work; 3. to have Restoration Work done to Mitigate Improper Restoration work done Improperly by a “Restoration Expert” on the 2x4 Spider Web Verandah Rounded Corner Under Structure which involves Removing that Rounded Corner top Roof to access the problem. That previous work also made a Weight Shift in how the Columns are able to Support the Structure; 4. Miscellaneous Work needs to done on Painting, Front Step Re-Conditioning, Rotting Back Step Replacement, Porch Screening; 5. Additional Electrical Improvements would also be Important.

This Request is Urgent. Your Kind Assistance is Needed and would be Much Appreciated.