Save the Tucker Family

Dear friends and compassionate supporters,

My name is Nathan Tucker, and I am a 45-year-old husband and father of two beautiful children. We are a small, loving family of four, trying to navigate through these challenging economic times. My wife and I have always done our best to provide for our children, ensuring that they have a safe, warm place to call home. However, as many of you may know, the current state of the economy has made it increasingly difficult for families like ours to make ends meet.

Despite working tirelessly to provide for my family, we are now facing the unimaginable possibility of losing our home. We have fallen behind on our mortgage payments and our electric bill, and the threat of eviction looms over us daily. Our home is not just a roof over our heads; it is the place where we’ve built countless memories, where our children have grown, and where we’ve shared love, laughter, and support through thick and thin.

The thought of losing our home is heartbreaking, and we are reaching out to our community and beyond, hoping for a miracle. We have set up this GiveSendGo campaign to ask for your support in helping us cover our overdue mortgage payments and keep the lights on. Every contribution, no matter how small, will make a significant difference in our lives and help us stay in the home we hold so dear.

We understand that times are tough for many, and it is not easy to ask for help. But we believe in the kindness and generosity of people like you, who understand the value of family and the importance of having a place to call home. Your donations will not only help us avoid losing our house but will also give us the hope and strength to continue fighting for a better future for our children.



Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for taking the time to read our story and for any support you can provide. Your prayers, shares, and donations are deeply appreciated, and we will be forever grateful for your kindness.

May God bless you and your loved ones.



Sincerely,

Nathan Tucker and Family