Save The Mystic Tree

The Mystic Tree in Burlington, ON Canada is more than a Spiritual/Metaphysical shop. It is a safe place where people come to get guidance on their spiritual journey. They come to experience the calming energy when they feel there is no where to go. They come in crisis to have someone just sit with them. The Mystic Tree is community from our free community building events, to our classes, workshops, meditations, healers and readers and supporting local artisans.

I have put my heart, my soul and my home into The Mystic Tree. 2024 was a very tough year but we made it through and now the government has moved the goal post and is making it very difficult for me to get loans/capital funding as a sole proprietor business to keep the doors open.

We are looking at creating a youth corriculum this summer with bracelet making, and other craft workshops. This won't be possible without your help.

The funds will help us bring in product, support local artisans, get caught up on utilities, phone and rent and bring in facilitators for workshops and community events.