Family Court Constitutional Challenge

In January 2025, my two boys were taken from me in D.C. family court on false allegations of abuse by the woman I’d been married to for nearly 20 years. No witnesses. No authenticated evidence. Yet the court stripped me of my home, my sons, and my Second Amendment rights. Now that same system has ordered an involuntary mental exam—because as a Christian father, I prayed for my son to be delivered from a destructive Roblox addiction that was wrecking his mind and his heart.

I am not coming to you as a helpless victim, but as a Believer who has seen God’s favor in battle. For 30 years I built companies and defeated two hostile takeovers. Today, I’ve joined forces with legal strategist Tony Pellegrino and the American Common Law Academy (ACLA)—who worked with Chris Hallett to shut down a family court in Texas. Together, we are raising $1,000,000 to launch a strategic federal offensive against the family court machine and to build a model that Christian, conservative parents can use across America to defend their God‑given parental rights.

Family courts across this nation are tearing apart Christian homes and undermining Biblical family values. They routinely enable frivolous litigation and unconstitutional hearings based on vague “intrafamily offenses,” a concept essentially invented by family‑court insiders. Many divorces begin with ex parte proceedings and Civil Protection Orders that lack meaningful due process yet immediately strip parents of their children, their rights, and their reputations.

Behind the heartbreak is a massive industry. Family Court is the largest legal business in America, with an estimated $100 billion per year spent on attorneys, court‑ordered services, and child‑support systems that often enrich the court and its contractors. The incentives are upside‑down: divide custody unnecessarily, prolong litigation, and mandate services—not primarily to protect children, but to feed the system. This is not justice. It is a business built on broken families.

My case is just one example of what is happening to Christian and conservative parents across the country. Many have not seen their children in months or years, trapped in endless hearings, weaponized allegations, and gamesmanship by the “family court system.” Many are forced into intrusive, often unconstitutional mental exams and evaluations, all while being denied the basic protections promised in our Constitution and contrary to the God‑ordained authority of parents in the home.

With ACLA, we are launching a focused effort to challenge three pillars that are being abused to tear families apart:

Civil Protection Orders: Filed ex parte, often on thin or false allegations, used as a fast track to remove children and rights without real due process.

Filed ex parte, often on thin or false allegations, used as a fast track to remove children and rights without real due process. Compelled Mental Exams (such as Rule 35/R35 exams): Used as tools of intimidation and control, not narrowly tailored, legitimate evaluations.

Used as tools of intimidation and control, not narrowly tailored, legitimate evaluations. Jurisdiction Games: Courts claiming or stretching jurisdiction where they should have none, trapping families in hostile or biased venues.

Our goal is to file and support targeted federal lawsuits that:

Win key constitutional victories on due process, parental rights, religious freedom, and limits on abusive procedures.

on due process, parental rights, religious freedom, and limits on abusive procedures. Create clear frameworks and templates that other parents and legal teams across America can adapt and use in their own jurisdictions.

that other parents and legal teams across America can adapt and use in their own jurisdictions. Expose and challenge the systemic incentives that reward family breakdown instead of protecting the covenant of marriage and the safety of children.

The American Common Law Academy exists to educate and equip ordinary citizens—including pastors, parents, and patriots—to stand up lawfully. ACLA trains people to invoke constitutional principles, use lawful notifications, and pursue civil‑rights litigation to hold bad actors accountable—often without traditional lawyers. They have already:

Helped remove 11 of 12 corrupt local officials in Union Township, Pennsylvania.

in Union Township, Pennsylvania. Assisted 23 individuals in filing federal lawsuits after unlawful vaccine‑mandate terminations.

in filing federal lawsuits after unlawful vaccine‑mandate terminations. Effectively invoked a remonstrance in California that helped force the veto of AB957, a bill that threatened parental rights and biblical truth about gender.

Now we are bringing that proven model to the fight against family court abuse and the assault on the Christian home.

Who is Glory of Eden Ministries: This ministry is an entity that aligns very much with mine and ACLA's mission and biblical view on how we ought to be and how we are charged with the responsibility to offer service and protection to the needy and innocent when possible.

Glory of Eden Ministries Mission Statement: Glory of Eden Ministries prepares, equips, and trains leaders to thrive in the Kingdom Age of the Saints, the next age for humanity. We provide knowledge, tools, and experience to enable ministers and lay-people to prepare to succeed in their own callings, amplified by the Glory and seven Spirits of YWHY, and the personal ministry of His Son Yeshua. We assist YHWY's servants in identifying, rooting out, and eradicating tyranny. We also place refined Soldier Saints in position to become conduits for the Glory of YHWY, by reviving the Biblical model of the Acts 2 Ekklesia, with a focus on home fellowships and marketplace ministry.

I, Benjamin, have coordinated with Glory of Eden Ministries to receive help in our efforts for the family justice system constitutional challenge by offering up my story and partnership with ACLA for spokesmanship and services, and to be funded for the duplicable benefit to other families throughout the country that comes from the result of the constitutional challenge. Glory of Eden Ministries has agreed to autonomously raise funds in support of our mission and to distribute 100% of the proceeds from this campaign to ACLA and to fund the constitutional challenge campaign expenses.

Additionally, Glory of Eden Ministries has opted to allow a third-party production company to create and manage this fundraising campaign regarding all content creation, video production, messaging, and all campaign outreach efforts to remove myself from the fundraising efforts all together to avoid any potential for retaliatory action or inhibition of the free exercise of these constitutionally protected campaign efforts in order to benefit other families throughout the nation.

How the $1,000,000 will be used

Your support will fund a disciplined, strategic campaign—not just one man’s case:

Federal litigation costs: Filing fees, research, drafting, and support for multiple strategic lawsuits defending parents and families.

Filing fees, research, drafting, and support for multiple strategic lawsuits defending parents and families. Expert analysis & documentation: Building strong constitutional arguments, gathering records, and exposing systemic abuse in family courts.

Building strong constitutional arguments, gathering records, and exposing systemic abuse in family courts. Frameworks & templates for parents: Plain‑English guides, sample pleadings, and step‑by‑step processes families can adapt nationwide.

Plain‑English guides, sample pleadings, and step‑by‑step processes families can adapt nationwide. Education & training through ACLA: Webinars, workshops, and materials that empower Christian parents and communities to stand up lawfully.

Webinars, workshops, and materials that empower Christian parents and communities to stand up lawfully. Media and outreach: Telling the stories of affected families so the church and the broader public understand what is being done in the name of “family law.”

I believe God has allowed me to walk through this fire so that, with His favor, we can fight for thousands of families who cannot fight for themselves. I have never backed down from a battle when the stakes were high, and I will not back down now. By God’s grace, we intend to push back the darkness in family courts and reclaim ground for faith, family, and freedom.

This stain on America has to stop. Our homes should be safe from weaponized legal processes and unconstitutional overreach. Parents—not bureaucrats—have the first responsibility before God for their children. If you share that conviction, I’m asking you to stand with us.

Please give any amount you can today toward our $1,000,000 goal. Your gift goes to Glory of Eden Ministries to support this mission. Your donations are TAX DEDUCTIBLE IF you leave your full name and address, to the extent allowed by law.

With gratitude and determination,

Benjamin Thomas– father, entrepreneur, and family‑court victim

Tony Pellegrino – legal advisor and co‑founder, American Common Law Academy (ACLA)





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