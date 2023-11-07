Save the Boer fund!

The Boer farmers are facing an existential threat. In addition to the daily onslaught of criminal violence, both random and organized, as well as a series of prolonged droughts, our people are now subjected to a new danger: legalized land theft by the government of South Africa. Thanks to the “Expropriation without Compensation” bill signed into law on Jan 24, 2025 by president Cyril Ramaphosa, this is a new reality that we are now confronted with.

The Vryburger Movement is organizing this urgent fundraiser with two goals in mind:

1. Rapidly expanding the size of overseas media outreach for the Boer cause, particularly within countries that may apply direct pressure on the South African state. The funds will be used for creation of high-quality educational content, and for organizing extensive social media campaigns abroad.

2. Improving rural safety by:

a. supplying the farmers with modern security systems (priority will be given to farmsteads that lack such equipment), and

b. delivering crucial self-defence training to the farmers, including medical courses.

We are very grateful for your help and support at this difficult time. It will make a big difference in the long run! The Boers will never be uprooted, we are here to stay!