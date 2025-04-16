Save Tank's Life

Tank is currently fighting for his life. He underwent surgery to clear up problems with his intestines and things have taken a turn for the worse. He needs a follow up surgery. Tank is the sweetest boy who lives for snuggles and food. I'm doing everything I can to give him a chance to live but I've exhausted everything I had and them some for his first surgery. If I'm going to give him the best chance at life I need help. Please consider helping me fight for his chance to live.