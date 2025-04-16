Save Tank's Life

Goal:
USD $8,000
Raised:
USD $220
Tank is currently fighting for his life. He underwent surgery to clear up problems with his intestines and things have taken a turn for the worse. He needs a follow up surgery. Tank is the sweetest boy who lives for snuggles and food. I'm doing everything I can to give him a chance to live but I've exhausted everything I had and them some for his first surgery. If I'm going to give him the best chance at life I need help. Please consider helping me fight for his chance to live.
Hang in there Tank, We got you!
Give Tank a hug for me!
Prayers for Tank❤️❤️
Been there. We know what you are going through. Hope this helps.
Prayers for him.
Prayers for Tank! Let's go Team!
