Save Sunny the Sable GSD

Our precious 7-year-old German Shepherd, SUNNY, is fighting for his life in the emergency vet. While we were returning from a family vacation yesterday (12/13), he experienced spontaneous pneumothorax — a condition where air leaks into the chest, causing the lungs to collapse. He is in critical care, and the cost of treatment is pretty astounding. But, beyond the financial burden, we need our Sunny more than ever... for reasons that are beyond words.

Sunny may not have an official therapy dog certification, but to our 14-year-old son, he is nothing short of a lifeline . Our son has been battling OCD, severe anxiety, and depression, and just 10 months ago, he was admitted to Children’s Hospital to get the help he so desperately needed. Sunny has been his constant companion through this difficult journey — a source of unwavering comfort, stability, and love. Together, they have faced the darkest days, and Sunny has provided a sense of peace and emotional grounding when nothing else could.

In this moment of crisis, we are asking for two things:

Your Prayers: Please lift Sunny in prayer, asking for his recovery and healing. Pray for the strength and wisdom of the veterinarians caring for him. And pray for our family, especially our son, who is doing his best to catch up on school work and prepare for semester exams this week. We believe in the power of prayer!

Financial Assistance: The costs of Sunny’s emergency care are very high. We have paid just over $5,000 so far for Xrays, blood panels, medications, multiple needle ventings of his chest, and the use of an oxygen cage. (This is the point where if the venting does not work, they will surgically insert a tube to relieve pressure tonight. If that doesn't work, they have to remove part of the affected lobe/lung.) We want nothing more than to have him by our side for many more years, supporting our son as he continues his healing journey. If you are able to contribute in any way, no matter how small, it would mean the world to us. Any funds raised will go directly toward his treatment and care.

We are doing everything we can to save Sunny, and we are so grateful for the love and support of those who have already reached out, praying for us and asking how to help.

Thank you for considering our plea, and thank you for your love, prayers, and generosity. We are eternally grateful for each of you.

In this difficult time, we truly believe that Sunny's presence is a gift we cannot lose....