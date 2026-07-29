PLEASE READ FULL STORY & DIABOLICAL NATURE OF THIS HORRIFIC SITUATION at:





https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1CD2HjwpSY/





My mother, Rose Marie “Rosie” Parini, unexpectedly passed away on September 26, 2025. My brother Brian also unexpectedly passed away on Thanksgiving Eve — November 23, 2021. Losing both of them still feels surreal. My daddy was killed in a plane crashed during holiday season 1977. - An unauthorized occupant overtook the home my mother died in before she passed. The home is in danger of foreclosure & I've spent $10K plus to get this monster & all the people he moved in after her death evicted. The gas line was tampered with and left me with thousands more in fees & damages.





Since then, I have been fighting to preserve the family home my parents built with their own hands through sacrifice, resilience, determination, and love.





After my mother’s passing, the home became caught in a devastating holdover and property situation involving damage, legal expenses, cleanup, restoration costs, and overwhelming financial strain.





It’s just me now. No parent. No sibling. No safety net. Determination and faith are all I’ve got.





“If there’s a will, there’s a way.” ❤️





https://www.givesendgo.com/saverosieshouse



