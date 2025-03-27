Gag Order on My Book About PTK Sexual Harassment

I was sexually harassed and silenced by Phi Theta Kappa — and for 10 years, I’ve fought to expose the truth and now they are trying to silence me with an unconstitutional prior restraint.

On April 3, I planned to release a book revealing what PTK doesn’t want the public to see: my story, firsthand employee accounts, public records, and FOIA-obtained documents.





PTK rushed to court, without even notifying me, and got an order from a Texas judge that I can not publish my book until PTK reviews it! There is nothing more unconstitutional than a prior restraint, and that is exactly what this is. I guess it does not hurt that the judge used to be a partner at PTK’s law firm.





PTK has spent years forcing employees to sign NDAs — not to protect real secrets, but to bury a long-standing pattern of bullying, abuse, and deception. Over 17,000 people — including former employees — have already spoken out through my petition.





Even more telling? In her sworn court declaration, PTK’s CEO didn’t deny the allegations. She simply called my book “unflattering.” That says it all. They’re not disputing the truth — they just don’t want you to read it.





This is bigger than me. PTK is trying to silence a survivor of sexual harassment — and silence the other women and employees who’ve bravely come forward. Some have even received cease and desist letters threatening to expose their personal stories if they dared to speak.





It’s time to stop this.





I am committed to fighting back — and making sure the world sees what PTK is so desperate to keep hidden.





I need your help — even if it’s only $1 - but PTK has a lot of money and will spend what it takes to keep me silent. I’m asking you to help me fight Goliath here.



Let’s show them they can’t silence the truth.





